Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $139.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $188.98.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 176.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

