Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.34 EPS.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

