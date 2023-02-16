Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.38.

AKAM stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.41. 1,553,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

