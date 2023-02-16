Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,093,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,963,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,990.9 days.

Aker BP ASA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DETNF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DETNF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 465.00 to 455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.33.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

