Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALRM. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.20.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $54.38 on Monday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.