Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.62 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle updated its FY23 guidance to $26.00-33.00 EPS.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.79. 1,521,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.