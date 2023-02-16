Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $237.81 million and approximately $1,021.48 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00423189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.22 or 0.28031971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

