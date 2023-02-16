Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $103.57. 12,850,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,978,434. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

