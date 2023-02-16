Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $29.30. Alkermes shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 667,430 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.
