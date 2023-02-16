Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $29.30. Alkermes shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 667,430 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,734,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $44,358,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

