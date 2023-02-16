Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €304.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €304.00 ($326.88) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €219.85 ($236.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €190.99. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($222.37).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

