Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 1,038,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

