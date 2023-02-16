Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

