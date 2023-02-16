Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 1,669 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 732.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.