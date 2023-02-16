Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

NYSE:STE traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $195.70. 115,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

