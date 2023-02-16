Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $4.48 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

