Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $680,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11,574.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.82. 804,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,528. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

