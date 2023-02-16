Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $512,000 Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86,124 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of FIGS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 649,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FIGS

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIGS. Raymond James raised their price objective on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.