Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 215.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 394.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 304.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.59. 387,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,747. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

