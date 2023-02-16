Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,281,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,065 shares during the period. ICL Group accounts for about 11.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $486,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ICL Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICL. Barclays cut their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ICL Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 584,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

