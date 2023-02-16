Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises about 1.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 2.13% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $58,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 664,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 796,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

