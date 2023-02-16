Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $880,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 426,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.