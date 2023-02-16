Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVOW. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Alvotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $70,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $235,000.

ALVOW stock remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

