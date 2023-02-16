Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 14,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 410,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,105. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
