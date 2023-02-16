Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Up 8.1%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 187,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 612,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.