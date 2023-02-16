Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Up 8.1%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 187,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 612,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

