Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-$4.36 EPS.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 173,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,984. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Amedisys

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

