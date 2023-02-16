Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.67. 235,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ameren by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

