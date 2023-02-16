American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Up 0.1%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.65. 622 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 144.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

