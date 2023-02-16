American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.30. 308,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,878. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

