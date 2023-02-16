American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,348.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.17. 328,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $197.75. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

