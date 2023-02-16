American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

American Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AREC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,815. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.