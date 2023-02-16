American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 2,432 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

