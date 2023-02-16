American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72-4.82 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.
American Water Works Price Performance
Shares of AWK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. 688,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.
American Water Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
Further Reading
