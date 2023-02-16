Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

