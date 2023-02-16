Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.