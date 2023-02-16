Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

