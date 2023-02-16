Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.00 million-$291.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.11) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 901,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

