Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.00 million-$291.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.11) EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.88.
NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 901,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $43.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
