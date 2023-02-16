Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $283-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 924,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

