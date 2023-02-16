Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $251.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $215.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.57.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.