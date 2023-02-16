Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.91.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.