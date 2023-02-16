Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $63.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,025,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $412.93. 788,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,506. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.41 and a 200 day moving average of $394.95.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

