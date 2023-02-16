Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.03.

NVDA stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.63. 13,300,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,577,730. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.