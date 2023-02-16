Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 211 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $189.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.98, a PEG ratio of 193.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.49. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.