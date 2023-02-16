Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 656 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.31. 1,025,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,987. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

