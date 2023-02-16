Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 919 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.25. 161,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,981. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

