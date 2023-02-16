Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $72.89

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.78.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:AEM opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
