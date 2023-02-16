Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $72.89

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

