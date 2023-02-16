Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) PT at $131.25

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $146.77.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

