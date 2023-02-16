Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) recently:

2/9/2023 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Hamilton Lane had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Hamilton Lane had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $80.94. 65,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,562. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

