Analyzing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.04 -$18.53 million $0.30 45.17 Marathon Digital $150.46 million 6.28 -$36.17 million ($2.43) -3.33

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Check, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.1, indicating that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 3.87% 12.52% 6.51% Marathon Digital -179.46% -12.44% -5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sterling Check and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 4 0 2.67 Marathon Digital 0 5 4 0 2.44

Sterling Check currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $13.11, indicating a potential upside of 66.38%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Marathon Digital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.