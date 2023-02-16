Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Down 2.3%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 50,166,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 22,781,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £34.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.73.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

Featured Stories

