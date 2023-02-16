ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.49% of ANSYS worth $287,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

