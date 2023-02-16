Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Pennant Investors LP

Pennant Investors LP decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,315 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.5% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pennant Investors LP owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,329. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

